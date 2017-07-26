Quantcast

Former MSSU OL Barbre Traded to Broncos - KOAM TV 7

Former MSSU OL Barbre Traded to Broncos

Updated:

Former Missouri Southern Lion Allen Barbre was traded today from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2019 conditional draft pick.

Barbre played his college ball at MSSU before being drafted in 2007 in the 4th round by the Green Bay Packers.

He started 12 games for the Eagles last season, and all 16 games the year before. 

In his time at Southern, Barbre earned All-America, All-MIAA and All-Region honors.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.