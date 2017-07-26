Former MSSU OL Barbre Traded to Broncos

Former Missouri Southern Lion Allen Barbre was traded today from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2019 conditional draft pick.

Barbre played his college ball at MSSU before being drafted in 2007 in the 4th round by the Green Bay Packers.

He started 12 games for the Eagles last season, and all 16 games the year before.

In his time at Southern, Barbre earned All-America, All-MIAA and All-Region honors.