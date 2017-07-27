A New Old House

An iconic piece of 4-State history is getting a major update, over at the Little House on the Prairie Museum in Montgomery County, Kansas.

"The cabin has seen its last days. This is the last year that we feel we can keep the cabin open, so we are going to build a new old cabin, that looks just like the Little House on the Prairie Cabin that we have here today," said museum director Jean Kurtis Schodorf.

For 40 years, this recreation of the iconic Little House on the Prairie has been delighting, and educating fans of the TV show and book series.

"It is the exact size of the Little House on the Prairie. The minimum requirement for a homesteader was 5 by 16 feet. Five people lived in that cabin," said Schodorf.

But Kansas weather has taken it's toll on this piece of history which is why, it's time for rebirth. $30,000 has already been raised to build a picture perfect Little House replica, but the job is far from done.

Materials for the new, old cabin have been purchased, but craftsmen and women need to be hired, that can accurately and safely build a historically authentic house. Fortunately, there's been plenty of passionate Little House fans donating to the project, and the museum's president is confident construction can start this fall. You can donate to the project right here.