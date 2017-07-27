Future Doctor Concerns in Joplin

With the Senate focused on different ways to go about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, millions of Americans are wondering about the future of healthcare in this country. But what about our future doctors?

Taelah Wooten is a first year med student from Dallas, Texas and a proud member of KCU Joplin's inaugural class. She's aware politicians are working on legislation that could drastically change her field, but is focusing on the basics for now.

"So far, it's just getting to know the medical field itself. I mean, they're going to teach us everything about it; the ins and out and what's going on. That way when we get there, we'll know how to handle it, and know what to do," said Taelah.

Herr educators at KCU Joplin know the current healthcare debate might have some new students wondering about the healthcare's big picture in the US. Assistant Dean Nicole Brown says its not the university's job to teach politics. Their focus is lifesaving care.

"Really focusing on the economy or focusing on frivolities are not going to help our patient. So we're teaching out students just to look out for the patient, and focus on what they can actually affect," said Brown.

Although her journey through med school has just begun, that's one lesson Taelah has already taken to heart.

"Right now, medical professionals are sticking to patient-centered care. So I think the main thing that we can do ... is that we are there to treat the patient. Whatever's going on with the patient, we are focused on their care, specifically. And everything else in the world that's happening, it will fall in line," said Taelah.

Politics may have engulfed American healthcare at our nation's capital, but that clearly not the case at KCU Joplin.