Parsons Police Investigate Shooting

On July 27, 2017 at approximately 6:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area 2827 Northern Blvd for a report of a car shooting towards an individual and their house.

Officers responded and started a thorough investigation. At approximately, 6:18 p.m. a Parsons Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Main with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle given by the reporting party for the shooting.

A thorough investigation was conducted and evidence was collected from the scene. Officers applied for two search warrants. Officers collected more evidence after executing the two search warrants. A handgun, long gun, ammunition, spent shell casings, bullet fragment, drugs and drug paraphernalia were among things seized during the investigation.

Suspect #1 of Edna was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, as the Police Department follows up on leads that have developed. If anyone has any information pertaining to the crime please contact the police department at 620-421-7060 or email your tips to our tip line at tips@parsonspd.com or call the tip line at 620-421-7057.