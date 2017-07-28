Joplin’s Aquatic Centers Begin to Close for the Season

The City of Joplin’s three aquatic centers will begin closing for the summer on a staggered schedule beginning Sunday, August 6th.

“Back-to-school season is a challenging time for us staffing-wise,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator with Joplin Parks & Recreation. “We begin closing the pools in August due to our lifeguards returning to college and high school.”

Ewert Aquatic Center, located at 7th and Murphy Blvd., will be open regular hours until August 6th.

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, located at 4th & Schifferdecker, will be open 7 days a week until August 13th.

Cunningham Aquatic Center, located at 26th & Maiden Lane, will be open until August 6th and then weekends only until Labor Day, September 4th.

Pool hours are from 1:00-6:00pm. Ewert and Cunningham Aquatic Centers can accept cash and check only. Schifferdecker Aquatic Center can accept cash, check, and credit cards.

For more information, please visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.