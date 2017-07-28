Major Trash Company Unexpectedly Shuts Down

Southwest Sanitation shut down, out of nowhere.

Garbage is piling up for some in McDonald County, so are the questions for county commissioners

"We had no knowledge that they were going to shut down Southwest Sanitation. It was very abrupt. It caught people unaware of what was gonna take place..there's no one set up to fill in for those people" says McDonald County Commissioner, John Bunch.

I called the fill in trash companies for the area, Bernice Sanitation's phone line just goes to the busy signal.. And Henson sanitation's voice mail says they're out of dumpsters.

"And naturally they're irritated and aggravated. Which is understandable. Well of course they didn't know what was taking place until their trash hadn't been picked up and trash started building up and of course it became an emergency " says the commissioner.

One of the things you can do to prevent your garbage from piling up is sorting out the recyclables and take those to the nearest center, like the one next to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office. Another thing you can do is burn your trash if you don't live in an apartment or mobile home.

According to a pollution fact sheet from the DNR, It's legal for residents to burn household trash.

But that's not the case when it comes to things like tires and oils.

But like they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, the county may even hire a young trash company looking to break into the business.