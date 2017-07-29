Empty Streets of Neosho

Quantcast

     Some residents in Neosho are still rebuilding after flood waters devastated parts of the community in April.
     The Riverside Neighborhood was one of the hardest hit.
When we first visited Riverside Drive in Neosho, it was completely submerged, as well as the majority of the houses.
Today, it's night and day different, but something, is missing.
Wade: "It's definitely empty, it's a lot quieter, by 10:00 you don't hear much, before you would hear kids playing and things like that, but now, it's...total silence."
Billy Wade is one of the few residents that moved back.
This, was Wade's house just a few days after the flood.
Water logged walls, a refrigerator on its side, and destroyed memories.
But today -- 
Wade: "It's home...there's no place like home."
New walls that can survive flood waters if needed.
New floors, furniture, and new memories to build.
But the streets, are empty.
Neosho's Interim City Manager, Dana Daniel, says the 'empty' feeling of the neighborhood, isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Daniel: "Anytime you have a disaster, whether it's a flood, tornado, ice storm, you're always going to have some movement afterwards, some families are going to say 'I want to relocate to a different neighborhood', which creates an opportunity for new families to come into the neighborhood."
Daniel says there's another trend that seems to be taking place...
Daniel: "In the evenings when I drive through the neighborhood, there's probably, four, maybe five, homes that have sold."
Wade says he and his family have no intention of selling their home or leaving Riverside.
But, they're ready and willing to welcome old, and *new* neighbors.
Wade: "We welcome you guys, and just, continue to band together."
Which is what everyone says the city did, in their time of need.

