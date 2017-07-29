20-Year-Old Dies After Crash Near Wyandotte

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Ottawa County. The crash happened yesterday evening on Cayuga Road, one and a half miles south of US Highway 60. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tanner Williams of Miami, Oklahoma was driving without a seat belt. Williams left the road, then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll over. Williams was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Wyandotte, was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and has since been released.