20-Year-Old Dies After Crash Near Wyandotte

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Ottawa County.  The crash happened yesterday evening on Cayuga Road, one and a half miles south of US Highway 60.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tanner Williams of Miami, Oklahoma was driving without a seat belt.  Williams left the road, then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.  Williams was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Wyandotte, was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and has since been released.

