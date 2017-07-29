Volunteers Team Up to Clean Shoal Creek

Around 60 volunteers came together this morning to make Shoal Creek a better place.

The creek is rushing and so are these volunteers, to make a difference



"It's important to protect the environment for future generations and it's also for the animals. If one animal species dies, a lot more of them will soon die afterwards" says volunteer, Gatlin Bender.



It's not only wildlife that benefit from a clean waterway



"Shoal Creek is the main water source for the cities of Joplin and also Neosho. Aprproximently 85 percent of the drinking water supply comes from Shoal Creek" says coordinator, Chris Pistole, from the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audobon Center.



One of the volunteers I spoke to thinks that the reason that the debris is so big this year is because it was drug into the river after the April flood.



"It's a nice day, warm water..it's just good to help the environment" says Gatlin.



Although hr had a good day volunteering, there is a more permanent solution for a clean waterway.



"The best solution would be not have the pollution to begin with so we really encourage people to think before they throw away" says Pistol.



Projects like this bring folks across state lines to work together



"He says, "Water doesn't know boundaries that were man made. Water goes wherever the lowest point is. And so here we have an opportunity to work with folds on the other side of the state line, in Kansas as well"