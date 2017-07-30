Joplin's 55th Annual Sidewalk Sale

Quantcast

    Joplin's Annual Downtown Sidewalk Sale took place today...
    Shoppers were treated to live music - special sales and discounts.
    But the sale is also meant to strengthen the downtown area----despite Joplin's library moving out.

Teddy Steen decided to become an entrepreneur, and opened the Blue Moon Boutique, as for where to locate her store... 
Steen: "I love downtown Joplin, I grew up here, and, so when I decided to do a store, I said I'm not doing it anywhere but downtown Joplin."
You know why?
Steen: "It's just fun, we love it, we love it down here."
But, that's not the only reason.
There's also -- the annual downtown sidewalk sale -- which, after speaking with several people, has been a "main" attraction for around five decades.
And Steen's business isn't the only one benefiting from this kick in the business pants...
Berger: "We've participated in it every year since they've had it, back in the days when we were down at 2nd and Main even."
That's Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Brothers True Value.
It's been passed down in the family for years -- and now it's in Berger's hands.
True Value has been a staple of downtown since 1949 -- and they've certainly seen some changes.
Berger: "Well, there's not near as many stores, but we do our own thing, and attract a big crowd, and it works out well."
When Northpark Mall opened in the 70s, it took a lot of downtown with it.
But over the years -- the city -- and the people -- have invested in revitalizing Main Street, which Teddy Steen says warms her heart.
Steen: "It shows what our community, that people still like community around here, we get so spread out and that's why I love living in Joplin, because we still are a community."
And despite the library moving on to bigger and better things, both Berger and Steen feel downtown is just as strong as ever.
 

