The "Best Dogs in Missouri" are in Joplin

    Instant Karma Gourmet Hot Dogs -- while they serve more than just 'hot dogs' they were recently recognized by MSN.com and by the Best Things In Missouri Website as being the "Best Hot Dog in Missouri."
    But just, what does it take to make the 'best' hot dog?
The best dog starts with the best 'dog art'...but, that's just my opinion.
Employees -- know it's more than just Alfred Hitchcock eating a hot dog...
Cashion: "It's cultivating that something, it's putting a thumb on a pulse for something that people want and they enjoy, and doing it at such a level, that we're getting recognition for it."
Andrew Cashion is an Assistant Manager at Instant Karma.
He spends his days working with his team to ensure they're creating the best.
Cashion: "To make the best hot dog you have to start with the best ingredients that you can, which is where they're at.  We start with locally sourced 100% Angus dogs, which is awesome to be able to say, and from there, you just, scale it up, you figure out fun recipes that are delicious and from all over the board."
And that recipe for success is drawing hot dog connoisseurs from across the state.
Like Margie Bowman -- she and her husband are from Richmond, Missouri, near Kansas City.
They came to visit friends -- who insisted they stop at Instant Karma.
Now, she knows why.
Bowman: "It's a really good time and when you get your food you will be so surprised and laugh at it because you're going to go 'how can I eat all of that?' But it was good enough to eat -- it was very good."
The kitchen staff busts out the orders --
The servers rush them to the tables --
And they have a unique flavor about the crew...
Cashion: "There's something about, just, the way we are, it's sorta this little haven, for maybe those misfits from, the larger restaurant groups, but we're all sort of united in this cause to do the best we can everyday and to know the most about our products."
And in terms of that unique personality...
Cashion's staff had his back during the interview.
Cashion: "Man, the best hot dog, it definitely comes down to...uh...I'm going to come back to that question, they keep on messing with me...'it's not live guys!'"
All the ingredients coming together to make the best hot dog, and a very unique dining experience.
 

