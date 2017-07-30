Joplin Construction Safety Tips

20th and main in Joplin is under construction. With any road work, there is potential for both worker injury and hefty tickets



"Any traffic violations that occur during any kind of road way constructions, fines could double. So motorists need to be aware of that as well" says SGT, Wolf.



Joplin Police Sergeant Austin Wolf also reminds, it's important to keep your eyes on the road



"Put phones down, by doing g this, you're able to look up and see workers that are present. Also the other motorist that will be present as well" he says.



The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the number one cause of work zone crashes in 2016 was drivers not paying attention. And that the average text only takes five seconds to read, but sometimes 5 seconds is all it takes.



"People on their phone concerns me regardless of where they're driving, but yeah. In the construction zone, it makes it even worse" says Joplin driver, Harold Simmons.

And when it comes to narrow roadways..slowing down could save you a ticket and the construction cone



"The lanes do get smaller..especially in the 4-way intersections like 20th and Main" says Wolf.



Also...it could save your vehicle.



"I slow down for workers when they're working, I also don't want to tear up my truck either" says Simmons.

"It's dangerous to hit some of the bumps going like 30..so you have to go like 20 to avoid damage on your car" says another Joplin driver, Nathan.



Following these tips could be your ticket to avoiding getting a traffic ticket.