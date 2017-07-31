Armed Robbery in Ottawa County

On 07-30-2017 at approximately 12:00 a Strong Armed Robbery Occurred Southwest of Miami in Ottawa County. The Victim (Name being withheld for investigative purposes) was falsely led to a location from a female identified as Melanie Blackburn (Location being withheld for investigative purposes). Once at the location prearranged, a white Nissan 4 door vehicle pulled in front of the Victim, blocking him from driving forward. Two male subjects, (Believed to be Jeremy Pogue and Joshua Hollon), approached the victim with a firearm and stole approximately $25,000 in cash the victim had won at a casino earlier that morning. The two male suspects and the female fled the scene. The victim gave chase with his car and struck the suspect’s vehicle several times before they got away.

After intensive investigative work from the Ottawa County Investigators, the suspect’s vehicle was located in the SE part of Miami in an enclosed garage. A search warrant was executed by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, DA’s Office, Miami Nation Tribal Police, and the Miami Police Department this afternoon on today’s date and the suspect’s vehicle was recovered for processing. The vehicles interior was stripped and the damage to the rear matched the damage on the victim’s car.

Three suspects we are currently seeking for questioning is listed. We are asking the public for help to assist us in locating the three suspects indicated. Please be advised that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and do not approach them; contact your local law enforcement and or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-542-2806.