Pittsburg City Officials Announce Affordable Housing Neighborhood

You may not be able to see it from the road, but through this trail is the home for 20 brand new homes for the city of Pittsburg.



The Chamber of Commerce did a recent study, concluding that 65 percent of the people that work in Pittsburg live in a different town, partially because lack of housing.



"I think developments like this encourage families..especially if they're already working in Pittsburg, to live here as well. That helps our economy, helps our community, and really is a great thing for Pittsburg in general" says President Benson from the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce.

"As a community who has historically told a story about being in poverty, it's very important for us to start recognizing that in order to change that narrative, we are going to have to invest in our own community. And a lot of that is through property ownership" says the director of development and housing in the city of Pittsburg, Becky Gray.



The 3 bedroom homes will be available for rent by next summer, costing 450 to 600 dollars a month.

In 15 years they'll be on the market to buy, with the tenants at that time being offered a discount.



"So when we own properties we are paying property taxes. We are more inclined to do quality property maintenance and our overall community wealth and health increase" says Gray.

"You're not only building equity in the home, but also in the family, it will probably make people want to be more engaged in the community as well" says Benson.



By next summer, it won't just be butterflies and flowers in this field.

Officials hope to begin construction in November with the homes ready to rent next summer.