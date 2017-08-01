Quantcast

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Leela's Taco Salad

1 head romain lettuce, torn

1 medium tomato, diced

1/2 pound taco meat

Shredded cheese

Doritos

Chopped onion

1 can black or kidney beans

Dressing:

Stir together and pour over salad

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/2 package taco seasoning

1/4 tsp garlic powder

