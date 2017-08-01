Quantcast

Taxiway Work at the Joplin Regional Airport

     A multi-million dollar project is nearing completion at the Joplin Regional Airport.
Imagine having some geometry homework...that took three years to complete.
It's no stretch of the imagination for the Joplin Regional Airport.
Stockham: "We looked at the airfield configuration, we looked at some of the safety issues surrounding the airfield, so, over the process of the last three years, we've been working on some of these projects."
That includes an additional taxiway for commercial flights...which 'lands' within FAA guidelines.
Stockham: "That specifically is a requirement because of the fact, you get an airplane caught on the ramp, there's something else going on and then they can't get off in time, so there's gotta be more than one way to get in and out of the ramp area."
That's the majority of what these projects are, bringing the airport's airfield, which was built in 1950, into 21st century standards.
Stockham: "It's an opportunity for us to really set the airport up so we can move into the next 10-15 years without too much of a problem."
The FAA has been heavily involved in the projects.  
Now that American airlines has added larger jets to their commercial service, Stockham says the type of aircraft going in and out of the airport varies widely and they must be kept separate.
Stockham: "The separation of those aircraft is a huge safety issue, and the FAA was very adament that we address all of those issues before we encountered anything further from the stand point of a safety problem."
Stockham says they've not had any safety incidents and the work being done will ensure they maintain a clean record.
     Crews are wrapping up the remaining taxiway work.
     Stockham says the project has received nearly $10 million through FAA grants...funding 95% of the project.
     It's expected to be finished in October.
 

