Kenney Announces Campaign Kickoff

Theresa Kenney announced this morning that she will run for Prosecuting Attorney, Jasper County, in 2018. She was appointed to the position in January, 2017, by the governor. A trial attorney, she has 30 years experience in criminal and civil cases. Since 2005, Theresa has committed her trial experience to public service becoming an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Jasper County where she has tried and won many felony jury trials.

“Being the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney isn't just a job for me--it is a calling, a call to do justice, to love mercy, to walk humbly. As the JCPA, I will continue to do my best to pursue the truth, to prosecute crime, and to protect the innocent,” Theresa said. “I am committed to using my time, my talent, and my experience to make our community a better place, a safer place.”

Theresa graduated from Oral Roberts University (B.A. 1985) and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law (JD 1988) and began her practice of law with Blanchard, Robertson, Mitchell and Carter, in 1988, becoming a partner in 1995.

She and her husband Dr. Richard Kenney reside in Carl Junction with their daughter Mary Grace. More information at keepkenney.com.