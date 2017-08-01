Gorillas, Lions Take the Stage at MIAA Football Media Day

Tuesday was MIAA Football Media Day at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Both Pittsburg State HC Tim Beck was joined by QB John Roderique and LB Demetrius Bernard. Missouri Southern HC Denver Johnson was joined by WR Carson Day and DL Trevor Plafcan.

PSU was picked to finish 4th in both the preseason media and coaches polls.

MSSU was picked 10th in the media poll and 11th in the coaches poll.