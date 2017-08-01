Quantcast

Webb City Football Season Preview

Webb City Cardinals Countdown to Kickoff Preview.

The Cardinals finished last season 9-4 overall, but they finished the season strong. Webb City beat Carl Junction to win yet another district title. They got bounced in the state quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champion Harrisonville 27-21.

