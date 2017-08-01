Local Lawmaker Says Stage Set for Laws on Prescription Drug Monitoring

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens created a prescription drug monitoring program by executive order July 17th but some local experts say the Governor's efforts are not enough.



Representative Charlie Davis today said we can expect another bill calling for a statewide prescription drug monitoring when the legislature convenes again. Davis was part of a panel discussion of the issue at a Joplin Kiwanis club lunch today.



The executive order from Greitens to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri only allows private sector providers to monitor drug prescribers and dispensers.

And one local lawmaker says the bill has no teeth.



Representative Charlie Davis said, “There’s no enforcement mechanism. There’s nothing in there that tells pharmacist they have to do it or doctor’s offices they have to do it or anybody that they're compelled to do it.” He said the legislature needs to step up to the plate to make it mandatory.



Walmart pharmacist David Schoech said of Greiten’s order,"It’s a first step but it’s not anywhere near adequate without the physicians and pharmacists having access to the data to make informed decisions on whether or not to dispense is important."



Schoech had his own pharmacy in Kansas and even took part in the committee that created that state’s mandatory prescription drug monitoring program. He said there data about controlled substances is loaded to an encrypted database.



Mickey Boles, the Walmart director of health and wellness for fourteen stores in southwest Missouri, said hydrocodone is the number one prescribed medication. He told the panel that they do have people from other states coming in and getting prescriptions without having a good way to check their prescription history. Both say the

system in Kansas seems to be working better.

Schoech explained, "Since its inception, (cases of) multiple pharmacy, multiple doctor, multiple patients of (getting) the same drug have gone way down cause pharmacists and doctors can see the data."



Without a statewide system, Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Jasper county is working to create its own monitoring program. He said, "We're looking at developing a contract in collaboration with city of Joplin moving forward to adopting this pdmp program.” It would be developed based on a health ordinance. The county would contract with a St. Louis database registry to submit data and share with other counties and cities in the state. It would share the cost with Joplin which has been estimated at around five thousand dollars.

Kaiser added, “Anything we can do stem that tide of doctor shopping and abuse of prescription medication, especially opioids, anything we can do to stem that tide, I think we should try that."



Rep. Davis believes the legislature will pass some kind of legislation to expand on Greitens’ pdmp structure now that it is in place. That would also ensure that a new governor could not simply repeal the order for the PDMP. Davis added, "So I think the initial set up is awesome. It's something that needed to happen but now it's time for the legislature to step up to the plate and take some enforcement mechanisms and implement them and make sure that the data base is working."