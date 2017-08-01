Quantcast

Local Lawmaker Says Stage Set for Laws on Prescription Drug Moni - KOAM TV 7

Local Lawmaker Says Stage Set for Laws on Prescription Drug Monitoring

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Missouri Governor  Eric Greitens created a prescription drug monitoring program by executive order July 17th  but some local experts say the Governor's efforts are not enough.
         
Representative Charlie Davis today said we can  expect another bill calling for a  statewide prescription drug monitoring when the legislature convenes again. Davis was part of  a  panel discussion of the issue  at a Joplin  Kiwanis club lunch today.

The  executive order from Greitens to  create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri only allows private sector providers to  monitor drug prescribers and dispensers.
  And one  local lawmaker says the bill has no teeth.

Representative Charlie Davis said, Theres no enforcement mechanism. Theres nothing in there that tells pharmacist they have to do it or doctors offices they have to do it or anybody that they're compelled to do it. He said the legislature needs to step up to the plate to make it mandatory.

Walmart pharmacist David Schoech said of Greitens order,"Its a first step but its not anywhere near adequate without the physicians and pharmacists  having access to the data to make informed decisions on  whether or not to dispense is important."

Schoech had his own pharmacy in Kansas and even took part in the committee that created that states mandatory prescription drug monitoring program. He said there  data about controlled substances is loaded to an encrypted database.

Mickey Boles, the Walmart  director of health and wellness for fourteen stores in southwest Missouri,  said  hydrocodone is the number one prescribed medication.  He told the panel that they do have people from other states coming in and  getting prescriptions without having  a good way to check their prescription history. Both say the
system in Kansas seems to be working better.
Schoech explained,  "Since its inception, (cases of) multiple pharmacy, multiple doctor,  multiple patients of (getting) the same drug have gone way down cause pharmacists and doctors can see the data."

Without  a statewide system,  Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Jasper county is working to create its own monitoring program. He said, "We're  looking at developing  a contract in collaboration with city of Joplin moving forward to adopting this pdmp program. It would be developed based on a health ordinance. The county would contract with a St. Louis database registry to submit data and share with other counties and cities in the state. It would share the cost with Joplin which has been estimated at around five thousand dollars.

 Kaiser added, Anything we can do stem that  tide of doctor shopping and abuse of prescription medication, especially opioids, anything we can do to stem that tide,  I think we should try that."


Rep. Davis believes the legislature will pass some kind of legislation to expand on Greitens pdmp structure now that it is in place. That would also ensure that a  new governor could not simply repeal the order for the PDMP. Davis added, "So I think the initial set up is awesome. It's something that  needed to happen but now it's time for the legislature to step up to the plate and take some enforcement mechanisms and implement them and make sure that the data base is working." 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.