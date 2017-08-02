Officers Rescue Family And Pet From House Fire

On July 30, 2017 at 6:02 a.m. units from Girard Fire, Crawford County District 4 Fire, Girard Police, Crawford County EMS and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 403 S. Cherokee Street in Girard, KS.

On arrival, Girard Officer Mark Kase and Crawford County Deputy Don Kmiec found the residence on fire with the rear of the structure fully engulfed in flames. Kase and Kmiec entered the house and were able to wake three occupants and get them to safety. Girard Fire Department was able to rescue a family pet from the burning structure as well.

The fire is still under investigation by the Girard Fire Department and Girard Police.