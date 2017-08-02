Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard Elected Chair of the Southern Legislative Conference

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, was unanimously elected chair of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) this week by delegates to the group’s 71st Annual Meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. As chair, Senate President Pro Tem Richard will preside over the Conference and guide its major policy efforts during the coming year. He also will assist in shaping the program for the 72nd Annual Meeting, to take place in July 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.

“This is the first time since the 90’s we have hosted the SLC Annual Meeting in Missouri, and it will be the first time ever St. Louis will serve as the host,” said Senate Leader Ron Richard. “I look forward to welcoming the members of the Southern Legislative Conference back to the Show-Me State at next year’s meeting. The SLC provides opportunities to share best practices with our colleagues from other states, and I know the St. Louis meeting will benefit lawmakers from Missouri and the region.”

Senate President Pro Tem Richard served as chair elect of the SLC from July 2016 until his recent election as chair. The SLC’s 71st Annual Meeting brought together more than 1,300 state legislators, legislative staff and guests from across its 15 member states. Also at the meeting, Senator Ed Emery, R-Lamar was re-elected vice chair of the Energy & Environment Committee; Representative Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs, was elected chair of the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee; and Representative Kathryn Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, was elected vice chair of the Education Committee.