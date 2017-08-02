Fresh Air Lunch - August 16th

For smokers who finally are ready to kick the habit, Mercy is ready to help.

Smokers are invited to a free event called Fresh Air Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16th at Mercy Hospital Joplin’s Conference Center, 100 Mercy Way. It will cover the health benefits of getting and staying tobacco free, including disease prevention, recognizing the early signs of lung disease, lung cancer screenings, and strategies and resources on how to quit for good.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the No. 1 cancer diagnosis in the Joplin area. Yet, many don’t know the early signs.

Mercy offers low-dose CT scans for early detection of lung cancer. Scans take less than 10 seconds. Learn more about these scans at the free lunch.

“Mercy is pleased to offer this free lunch for anyone in the Joplin area who wants to learn more about how to quit smoking for good, as well as screening and early detection of lung cancer,” said Whit Sanders, executive director of the Mercy Cancer Center. “Mercy Cancer Center offers the latest advancements in cancer detection and treatment, with convenience and compassion for patients and their families.”

While the event is free, registration is required by Monday, Aug. 14, at mercy.net/QuitSmoking or 417-556-2264. For more information on how to quit smoking, the Missouri Tobacco Quitline is available at 800-QUIT-NOW or www.quitnow.net/missouri.