Family Rescued from House Fire

A Girard family is safe and a couple of local law enforcement officers are being hailed as heroes.

"Well we were asleep, and then the next thing you know, we hear somebody bust through the front door screaming 'sheriff's department!' And you know that's never good," said house fire victim Danny Keel.

But in this case, it was good that officers from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and Girard Police Department woke Danny and his family up. They were the first responders to arrive to a structure fire report in Girard, Sunday morning. Girard police officer Mark Kase explains why he and a sheriff's deputy entered the burning home, before fire crews arrived.

"First and foremost, we both observed that there were vehicles parked in an on that property, which indicated that were people inside. And not knowing how far the fire department was behind us, we couldn't take a chance on any kind of hesitation," said Kase

The keels had a long day. They say there were soundly asleep when that fire broke out, and are confident these first responders saved their lives.

"We had been up most of the night packing and stuff, because we are in the process of moving, so we were pretty tired. I don't know if we would have woken up or not. They probably saved our lives," said Danny.

The Keels may have lost some personal belongings, but with Danny, his wife Brenda, and Danny's brother all out safe, they are counting their blessings and thanking their rescuers.

"I just want to thank everybody. The police department, the fire department, the sheriff's department all came in and they all worked together. They got us out of the house, and nobody was hurt," said house fire victim Brenda Keel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.