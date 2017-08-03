PSU Football Opens Camp Monday

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team will open preseason camp Monday (Aug. 7).



The Gorillas will conduct their first practice at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Carnie Smith Stadium.



Pitt State will conduct single practices Tuesday through Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. with the Gorillas conducting their first full pad practice Friday (Aug. 11).



Pitt State returns 18 players (10 offense, 8 defense) who started four or more games during the 2016 season, including 10 returning All-MIAA performers (QB John Roderique, RB Michael Rose, WR Austin Panko, WR Brenner Clemons, OL Bo Farrow, OL Codey Funk, OL Ryan Dodd, DL Simanu'a Thomas, LB Ethan Fugitt, P Carter Anchors) and three returning All-Americas (OL Bo Farrow, OL Codey Funk, P Carter Anchors).



The Gorillas were picked fourth in the 2017 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll and MIAA Preseason Media Poll earlier this week after posting a 7-4 record in 2016.



Single Game Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 15

Single game tickets for the Gorillas home opener vs. Central Oklahoma (Sept. 9), Family Day game vs. Lindenwood (Sept. 23) and Hall of Fame Game vs. Washburn (Sept. 30) go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the PSU Ticket Office.



Ticket Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by calling (620) 235-4796 during business hours or by ordering online at pittstate.edu/tickets.



Single game tickets for the Gorillas' remaining three home games go on sale Sept. 26.