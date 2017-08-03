Back 2 School Sweepstakes

Surtsey Media, LLC, (KFJX-TV; FOX 14) and Saga Quad States Communications, LLC (KOAM-TV) [the stations] will be conducting the “Back To School” Sweepstakes contest starting on or around August 8, 2017.

The contest will begin with viewers entering at the station’s websites, www.fox14tv.com or www.koamtv.com, then clicking on the “Contests” tab and then the “Back To School” link and completing the registration form on the submission page.

Entry registration must include: Contestant’s First and Last name, Contestant’s County in which they live, daytime phone number(s), and email address. Contestant must check a box confirming contestant is at least 18 years of age as of August 8, 2017. By completing and submitting registration for the contest the Contestant agrees to receive future marketing and promotional correspondence from the station and/or its partner agencies.

Contestant may answer trivia questions related to each of the five participating sponsors. This is optional and not a requirement to enter or win the contest.

Entries will be accepted beginning at 12:01 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2017 and continuing through 11:59 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Only one (1) entry per person accepted for the duration of the contest. Multiple entries by an individual may disqualify all entries by that individual.

The grand prize winner will be chosen by a random drawing on or around Thursday, August 31, 2017. The Grand prize winner will not be required to watch and win or to call-in to claim the Grand Prize.

To be verified the grand prize winner will need to provide the following:

1. Proof of age at least 18 years of age as of August 8, 2017.

2. Proof of residence physical address within the 14 County Designated Market Area.

Grand Prize winner will receive:

1. From Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, MO: A $100 MSSU bookstore gift card.

2. From Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg, KS: A $100 Visa gift card.

3. From Freeman Health System in Joplin, MO: A $100 Visa gift card.

4. From Steve Haskins American Family Insurance in Joplin, MO: A $100 Visa gift card.

5. From Crowder College in Neosho, MO: A $100 Crowder College bookstore gift card.

Total grand prize package retail value $500.

Odds of winning are based upon the number of incoming entries, which cannot be determined at this time.

Contestant must be a legal United States resident and live in the fourteen (14) County Designated Market Area (DMA) which includes the following counties: In Kansas—Woodson, Allen, Bourbon, Wilson, Neosho, Crawford, Labette, and Cherokee; In Oklahoma—Ottawa; And in Missouri—Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald. Contestant(s) who cannot prove residency within the DMA, or do not otherwise meet all eligibility requirements, will be disqualified and another winner will be chosen.

Contestant must be 18 years of age or older as of August 8, 2017.

Contest Void where prohibited.

Contestants may enter only one time. Automated entry/voting of any kind is not allowed. Detection of said automated entry/voting will lead to votes/entries being voided and contestant disqualified.

The Station reserves the right to disqualify any contestant in the event the contest rules have been violated. All winners must sign a release acknowledging that the station has the right to, without further authorization, reasonably use the winner’s name, voice, photo (still or video), likeness and/or biographical information, and that the station may use such for promotional purposes on-the-air without further financial remuneration. In addition, contest winners release Surtsey Media, LLC, Saga Quad States Communications, LLC, its parent corporations, their officers, directors, stockholders and employees from any and all claims, liabilities and damages arising directly or indirectly from award or use of the prize.

All prizes must be claimed at the stations studios during regular business hours 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Central Time), Monday through Friday. Winners are required to present valid identification as described above. All identification submitted to verify a winner is subject to verification and acceptance by the stations at its sole discretion. Identification that is counterfeit, illegible, tapered with or otherwise altered will not be accepted. The stations can require presentation of an original birth certificate, passport, Social Security card, valid driver’s license or other identification to verify the winner’s identity.

Prizewinners must come to the stations studios within thirty (30) days of their prize being awarded to claim his/her prize. Failure to collect the prize within the specified period constitutes forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited, the prize will remain the property of the stations. Another winner may be selected the stations discretion.

The station will make reasonable efforts to award prizes within thirty (30) days of winning.

The stations reserve the right to alter the contest rules and/or contest dates at any time.

All decisions of management regarding the Contest are final. Entrants and winners will ultimately be chosen in the sole discretion of Stations.

In the event that the winner is subject to, or the subject of, any order of legal process issued by any government agency having jurisdiction over the affairs of the winner, (e.g. garnishment, child support order, judgment, lien and the like), Saga Quad States Communication, LLC and Surtsey Media, LLC delivery of the prize to the official government entity claiming right to the prize shall be entitled to rely in good faith upon any documents presented by the representatives seeking to collect the prizes in lieu of the winner. Saga Quad States Communications, LLC and Surtsey Media, LLC shall not be liable for any claim by winner for damage incidental thereto.

Winner(s) must complete an IRS Form W-9 and will receive an IRS Form 1099-Misc. from the station. The proceeds from the contest may be taxable and winner may wish to contact a tax professional to determine how the prize winnings may affect the winner’s tax liability.

Employees of the station and its ultimate parent company, Surtsey Media, LLC, Saga Quad States Communications, LLC, their advertising agencies, affiliates, contest sponsors Community Bank and Trust, employees and immediate families of each, and employees of all media of mass communication within the 14-County Designated Market Area are not eligible to win the contest. Immediate family includes spouse, great grandparents, grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of the employee and his or her spouse. This also includes individuals for whom the employee is the current legal guardian. No purchase necessary. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash. The Stations sole responsibility will be to award the prize and will have no further liability if the winner(s) cannot, or chooses not to use any of the prizes.

A copy of the rules is available at the station’s main studios, 10 miles south of Pittsburg KS on Highway 69/400, and at the stations Joplin office, 745 Range Line Road, during normal business hours, or on the websites at www.fox14tv.com or www.koamtv.com.