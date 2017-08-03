Quantcast

National TV Returning to Miami for Boxing Card - KOAM TV 7

National TV Returning to Miami for Boxing Card

Updated:

Four State Franchise promoter Tony Holden made a big announcement today at the Coleman Theater in downtown Miami, OK.

Fox Sports 1 will be in town on August 25th to televise a fight card.

The event will be outside of the Coleman Theater, and will be free to the public. On television, the event will follow weigh-ins for the McGregor/Mayweather fight on FS1.

The main event on the card will feature Tureano Johnson (20-1, 14 KO) vs. Sirgiy Derevyachenko (10-0, 8 KO). The winner of that fight will face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin either later this year or in early 2018.

Followng the fight card, Miami native Keith Anderson will perform at Buffalo Run Casino. That show will also be free to the public. 

Two Franchise fighters will be in the ring on the 25th, Kenzie Morrison and Charles Conwell. Morrison's fight will not be part of the television broadcast, and it has yet to be determined if Conwell's fight will make TV.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.