Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for murder, arson

A Oklahoma man was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years for murder and related crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Thad Christopher Green, 33, Pawhuska, Okla., was sentenced in Montgomery County District Court by Judge F. William Cullins. In addition to the life sentence, Green was sentenced to 53 months for related charges. A jury found Green guilty in May of one count of murder in the first degree, one count of arson and one count of aggravated burglary. The convictions stemmed from crimes that occurred in December 2015 in connection with the death of Cameron Wawrzyniak in Montgomery County.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County, Okla. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Coffeyville Police Department and the Osage Nation Tribal Police. Assistant Attorneys General Jessica Domme and Amanda Voth of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case against Green.