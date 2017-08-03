Neosho School District Cuts Ribbon on New Junior High; Community and Students Tour

Neosho Missouri cuts the ribbon on a new junior high school something many say is long overdue. That’s because multiple bond issues failed until Neosho teachers convinced the community to support the bond issue. Today the district unveiled the new school and held tours.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens created a prescription drug monitoring program by executive order July 17th but some local experts say the Governor's efforts are not enough. Representative Charlie Davis today said we can expect another bill calling for a statewide prescription drug monitoring when the legislature convenes again.
The Jasper police chief is asking the county prosecutor to charge an eighteen year old woman with harassment for a video post on facebook. He delivered a request for a felony cyber bullying harassment charge because the online video included minors.
A vacant school building in McCune will be getting students again this fall. Greenbush will lease the building for Project Alternative.
Lisa Blair worked with Yesenia Rueda and Isabel Calderon for a little rewiring to get their robot to roll. They're among twenty-nine migrant students getting a hands-on course in computer science this week. They’re coding and programming their own robots.
The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a fatal shooting involving a Neosho police officer. A preliminary autopsy is complete on the man shot and killed this morning. The coroner and highway patrol identify the man as 52 year old Joshua D. Daniels from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The 4th Annual Trek Tech Camp uses assistive technology and a high ropes course to help the visually impaired. It's underway now at the the Greenbush Retreat Center in Crawford County, Kansas where some very different lessons are learned away from computers and i-pads.
Thousands of kids eat breakfast and lunch at school. But for some money runs out and meals get charged. Missouri wants districts to develop formal policies to deal with those debts.
People too poor to bond out of jail prompts the Missouri Supreme Court to commission a task force to look at the problem of pre-trial incarceration. Jasper county is ahead of the curve having adopted a pre trial -release program in May for those who can't pay bond.
USD 247 applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars after slashing multiple positions to cut $750, 000 from the upcoming budget.
