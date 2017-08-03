Quantcast

Neosho School District Cuts Ribbon on New Junior High; Community and Students Tour

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Neosho Missouri cuts the ribbon on a new junior high school something many say is long overdue.
          Thats because multiple bond issues failed until  Neosho teachers convinced the community to support the bond issue.
Today the district unveiled the new school and  held tours.

"Heres a classroom that's a science lab. This is amazing! Rising 7th grader, Adrian Mccully didnt hide his excited as he  and his sister got their first look at their new school.

Cecelya Mccully said,  "What impressed me the most is, its so open  and the color of it is great."

She said color makes her happier and more excited to learn. She's not alone in her love of a courtyard featured in the center of the building and overall extra space.

Rising 7th grader Dillon Surratt said, Its awesome! Its the biggest school I've ever been in.  I cant believe how many classrooms there are. Its cool."
He's also excited about the new foods and family consumer classroom with multiple refrigerators and stoves.

Librarian Tamie Williams says the one hundred forty-two thousand square foot building allowed for a bigger library where book shelves have space for more and books are arranged by genre such as mystery and science fiction.
Williams said, "Oh my gosh!  Its so amazing!  Its so beautiful!  I get
 excited every time I walk through the door." 

 Besides more books, the extra space in the library which is being  called the Library Learning Commons includes sitting areas with comfortable furniture. It also has a  makers space. A closed in area where kids can be creative with electronics, sewing, crafts and more.

Williams explained, We wanted to start teaching our kids to not just be consumers of information but also creators.  So, its real important  the maker space and maker mindset is available to students so they can really express themselves and be creative and  learn problem solving skills and collaboration skills."

Adrian Mccully was excited about the makers space.   "I hope Im able to use it, cause I want to build robots and do lots of fun stuff."

Adrian  was one of those students cutting the ribbon on the new school. At the ribbon cutting,  the superintendent explained how the construction of neighborhoods in the building include moveable walls.  And shared office space for teachers helps create an environment conducive for a team approach. 
Superintendent Dan Decker said, So they (teachers) can collaborate and talk about  each one of our kids. The goal for us, as a district,  is to get to the time where we have personalized learning that means  we know where each kid is."

The board president says its a first to have the junior high in its own building. Previously theyve shared space in other buildings. Most recently the seventh grade was with the middle school and eighth grade at the high school. He and the superintendent thanked the community for passing the bond issue and supporting the districts efforts.


School board president Steve Douglas said of the new school, "This is what happens when a community comes together with a dream and they work as one unit for one common goal. To take rock and you turn it into hopes and dreams!"    
The school will have seven hundred fifty students with about one hundred kids  in each of the neighborhoods.

The new junior high school sits on Kodiak road behind Carver elementary. It sits on some seventy acres upon which the district can expand when and if necessary.
 

