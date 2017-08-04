Pittsburg Construction Frustration

The Block 22 Project looks to breathe new life into downtown Pittsburg, by restoring historic buildings and adding student housing. But right now, the bottom line at Harry's Cafe is anything but lively.

"Most of my customers are elderly, and so they have a hard time getting in because they think they can't park out front, because they just see 'road closed,'" said cafe owner Betty Farris.

City officials knew construction and temporary road closures would create parking issues, so they created a temporary solution.

"Parking is obviously an issue no matter what business you have, so we opened up a new lot on the east side. Forty-five spaces were made available," said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

City Hall has also added extra signage to inform motorists of road changes, and how to access businesses that appear inaccessible. Block 22 construction may be an inconvenience for some businesses and their customers, but fortunately things are moving right on schedule.

"The actual road closure is supposed to end on the 11th of this month. It should end on the 9th unless it starts raining and we can't stripe the road. So, it's on schedule," said Hall.

Opening up Broadway should help get business back to normal at Harry's. Until then, they'll keep relying on their regulars who don't mind a slight bump in the road.

"I still have a lot of elderly people that do come in to Harry's because it's an icon of Pittsburg. It's been here since 1934," said Betty.