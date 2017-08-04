McDonald Co. Stabbing Under Investigation

Deputies investigate after two victims were found injured in an alleged stabbing near Pineville.

Around 11:15 a.m. on today's date McDonald County 911 had a report of a possible stabbing. The victim was supposed to be at the old newspaper office at the intersection of the 71 business and ee Highway.

The victim was located and talk to briefly while Medics worked on him and was transported to a Joplin Hospital. The victim was able to give a suspect first name and location where the incident happened and that there was possibly another victim.

Deputies went out and secured the house which was located just north of Pineville in a rural area. We had dispatch start notifying local hospitals about another victim. The suspect was located in Neosho with the second victim and was taken into custody without issue.

The house after being secured was searched with a search warrant where the crime scene was located and processed.

Deputies also went to the hospital and got statements from the victims. All victims were still alive and all names are being withheld at this time until family is notified and formal charges are filed.