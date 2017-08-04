Fmr White House Official to Speak at PSU

Former White House official Tina Tchen will speak at Pittsburg State University as part of the Women in Government Lecture Series.

----------------------

Former White House official to speak at PSU

The next featured speaker in Pittsburg State’s Women in Government Lecture Series is Tina Tchen, who served in various capacities under President Barack Obama.

Tchen will discuss her White House experiences and more during a speech at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 inside the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public, and it is made possible by the Helen S. Boylan Foundation.

During her eight years at the White House, Tchen served as White House director of public liaison, chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama and special assistant to President Obama. As executive director of the Council on Women and Girls, Tchen led the first-ever White House Summit on Working Families and the first-ever United States of Women Summit.

Previously a high-powered lawyer, her career accomplishments have established her as a powerful advocate for gender equality.

A passionate champion for women’s and children’s issues, including women in positions of leadership, Tchen shares her unique perspective and insights on workforce diversity and inclusion, breaking through male-dominated industries, and ending campus assault.

Energetic, authentic and engaging on stage, she empowers the next generation to raise their voices and take action now to secure a better tomorrow for women and minorities across the country and world.

?The Women in Government Lecture Series was established at Pittsburg State University in 2001 through a generous gift from the Helen S. Boylan Foundation to the PSU Foundation.

--Pitt State--