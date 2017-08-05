Marian Days "Soul Food"

Its been a fixture in Carthage since 1978.

As we showed you last night, This year's Marian Days got underway yesterday.

Linh Le and her family have been coming to Marian Days for nearly 30 years.

During their visits, they noticed there were some people that needed some help.

Le: "So, there's a good 600 people that you have to feed, and really think about, they want to provide meals for who are helping everyone else have a good experience here."

Those 600 people are the priests, the brothers, the nuns, and those in-between.

They spend their time listening to confessions, praying for those who need uplifting, and taking care of anything else the people need.

After all that hard work, they need some uplifting of their own.

Tran: "It's hard you know, for outside people to come in our kitchen and step in, but, since we have this group so dedicated for 15 years, they know our place, it makes everything easier for us."

That's where Le's family steps in, and they step in very early...

Le: "They wake up at about 4:00, to start serving breakfast, they serve breakfast at 8:00, dinners after the last mass which is usually around 9:00 or 10:00, so they're working from 4:00am to midnight everyday."

Le says that hard work pays off in more ways than one.

Le: "As your preparing the meals, you're also catching up, because, for a lot of us, it's the only time we get to see each other."

Now, we're going to toss some math out there we start with...

Le: "Three meals a day, plus a snack."

Take that, and multiply it by about 600 people...

Le: "It's around 2,500 meals."

And even after 12,000 meals...

Le: "By the end of the whole experience, I think everyone, as exhausted as we are, we cannot wait for the next year."

