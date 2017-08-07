Barton Co. Shooting Suspect Charged

A man is charged in Barton County, Missouri for allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting one person and shooting another. Authorities say the suspect then fled. It happened on August 4th near Burgess. The Liberal Police Chief responded to the area and spotted a 30-year-old man with injuries. The suspect resisted arrest and began to fight the Police Chief. Crawford County Deputies arrived and helped the Chief take the man into custody. Investigators went to two separate homes the suspect allegedly entered. A 60-year-old woman at one of the homes had two gunshot wounds. She was flown to the hospital and was reported in stable condition. Charges were filed on August 7th. Shawn Hoag is charged with first degree burglary, first degree assault, first degree armed criminal action, and first degree property damage.

From the Barton County Sheriff's Office:

Barton County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Kaderly has filed formal criminal charges on this case. Shawn Allen Hoag is being charged with Burglary – First Degree, Assault – First Degree, Armed Criminal Action – First Degree, and Property Damage – First Degree. Hoag's bond is set at $250,000.00 cash or surety by Judge James Nichols.

Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw reports that on 08-04-2017 the Barton County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 9:28pm from an individual in Burgess, Missouri who stated that an individual they did not know had entered their home. It was reported that the individual had assaulted one person in the home and a second individual in the home had been shot by the unknown subject. It was reported that the subject then had fled from the home.

Deputies from the Barton County Sheriff's Office, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and Liberal Police Chief John Simpson responded to the area.

The Liberal Police Chief arrived first at the intersection of Stateline Road and NW 35th road. At that intersection he was confronted by a 30 year of age while male subject who was combative and was bleeding from injuries he had sustained earlier. The Liberal Chief attempted to take the male subject into custody however the subject resisted arrest and began to fight Chief Simpson. Chief Simpson fought with the subject for a lengthy period of time until back up could arrive. Chief Simpson was assisted when four Crawford County Deputies arrived on scene and assisted in the fight with the subject to take him into custody. When the fight ended the subject , Chief Simpson, and Crawford County Deputies were actually in Kansas. Crawford County Deputies transported the subject to the Crawford County Jail.

Deputies from Barton County went to two separate homes in Burgess that the suspect had allegedly entered. A 60 year of age female was found at one of the two addresses with two gunshot wounds she had sustained. She was treated by medics from the Barton County Ambulance and Crawford County ambulance services. She was transported by Helicopter to Freeman Hospital for medical treatment and at this time her condition is stable.

Deputies from Crawford County are working another investigation in Mulberry involving the suspect in the case.

Reports will be sent to the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Kaderly for consideration in filing formal criminal charges in this incident.

