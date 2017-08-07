2 Men Charged With Throwing Explosives at Joplin Police Officers

Two men with a stolen trailer lead Joplin police on a chase after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Although the JPD was unable to release information on what kind of explosive the suspects used, they did disclose that cases like this are uncommon but very dangerous.

"It kind of underscores the danger that we face every day" says Captain Trevor Duncan.



A Joplin police officer pulled over 2 men in a truck who were pulling a trailer with no lights on at 3:30 in the morning



"One of the occupants threw a explosive device out of the vehicle that exploded the same time the vehicle took off" says Duncan.



It didn't stop at just one explosion. Suspects let off a second explosive another street down.



"Another officer that was en route to try to assist them. Lost control and wrecked their vehicle" says Duncan.





The suspects led officers on a further chase.

They're charged with second degree assault on law enforcement, armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Although the vehicle is wrecked, no officers were injured

The police captain reminds us that law enforcement put themselves in this kind of danger every day, even with common traffic stops.



"Obviously those officers only stopped the vehicle. They had no expectations that explosives would be thrown out" says Duncan.

Both Nathan Felton and Keith Wald's bonds are set for 500,000 dollars plus 250,000 dollars cash.

The suspects were found in a home outside of Joplin earlier this afternoon