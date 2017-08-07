Quantcast

Missouri Southern Begins FB Practice - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Southern Begins FB Practice

Updated:

The Missouri Southern Lions got on the field Monday for their first practice of the year.

The Lions are heading into their third season under head coach Denver Johnson. MSSU went 1-10 in his first season, and 2-9 last year.

Southern was picked to finish 10th in the MIAA in the preseason media poll, and 11th by the conference coaches.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.