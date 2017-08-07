Quantcast

Concerns at the Carthage Humane Society - KOAM TV 7

Updated:

   A board meeting is called among members of the Carthage Humane Society concerning allegations of animal neglect.
    A patron of the humane society claimed that a dog she adopted from the facility was malnourished and so were many other dogs in the facility.
    The Facebook post generated enough concern for a special meeting to be called this evening.

Sierra Henson just recently adopted her pup Ali from the Carthage Humane Society.
She posted these pictures to Facebook, and a statement alleging the puppy she adopted was nearly skin and bones.
And that post, generated a lot of feedback, which led to a special session of the humane society board.
Henson: "I didn't expect a lot more people coming, but I was really surprised over that Facebook post, I didn't think it would go viral, but with the help of everyone else, it was quite a difference."
Henson says she volunteered at the shelter several months ago, and hadn't been back until she adopted Ali.
The board members began discussing with the community ways to improve the shelter, but Henson's not convinced.
Henson: "I honestly don't see any difference at all, I don't feel like there's going to be a difference, because I think he's going to be all talk and no show."
Craig Putnam is the director of the humane society, and he does admit, they are nearing full capacity, but there's no neglect.
Putnam: "We have lots of dogs and cats that come in all the time, and, we try to do our best in making sure they're well taken care of."
Some members of the community expressed frustration in the condition of the dogs at the facility.
Putnam showed us the dogs in the back and admitted to some of them being skinny...
Putnam: "It breaks your heart sometimes, to come here, and the lady that was here before you, it broke her heart to see some of those skinny dogs back there, and, it's not because we don't feed them, God bless America, we feed them food twice a day, and sometimes, three times a day, and we give them dog treats.
Putnam: "No matter how much you feed some of those dogs back there, the stress level is more than they can handle."
Some changes were proposed at the meeting, like allowing foster homes for the dogs to keep them out of shelter conditions, and Henson hopes the community pressure will encourage improvements.
Henson: "I know it's not going to be an overnight thing but I know that with everyone coming together, or just them in general, I feel like it'll be different now that everyone knows what's going on, so hopefully there's going to be a change."

