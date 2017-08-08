New Sidewalks Under Construction in Fort Scott for Safe Routes to Schools

The walk to school will be safer for some four hundred Fort Scott students this year. A grant funded sidewalk project is currently underway.

Marbery concrete workers took measurements and prepared to pour concrete to create a new corner in front of Winfield elementary. It is one of ten different intersections the company is replacing around the city's two elementary schools.



Owner, Jason Marbery said, "We're making them more handicapped accessible, with ADA, making it more kid friendly. I think the big goal here is getting more kids walking and riding bikes to school."



At Winfield elementary and Eugene Ware elementary that means ramps on all the corners for a smooth path for parents with strollers, bicycles and wheelchairs.

Marbery explained the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. “You know the ramps can’t be more than eight percent (slope), the sidewalks can’t be more than five percent. If they are, we've got to provide level places so somebody in a wheelchair can take a break if they need to then go further and take a break.”



The project is possible because of a Safe Routes to Schools grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and one hundred thirty-eight thousand dollars in matching funds from the city



Gina Shelton, business manager for USD 234 said, "I think it’s fantastic when a small town community joins together to make progress. It’s a huge shout-out to the city for the work that they're doing for getting that grant and thinking of the school system."



The city recently used a separate Healthy Pathways grant to survey what sidewalks and trails exist and what’s needed.

The city’s Community Development Director, Rhonda Dunn explained, “They'll now report back to us the data so we can assess the places of greatest needs and we can build it in our overall master plan to finance and come up with funding and create the trails in places where people have asked us to put trails."



It is not just the sidewalks in front of the school being replaced. The project extends two to three blocks into the neighborhood.



Resident Lavon Kent lives near to Eugene Ware school. She said indicating a new sidewalk, "That's all new over there on that side. I think it’s wonderful. Fort Scott needs something like this."

Some sidewalks in the school neighborhoods were more than fifty years old.



Dunn added, "It’s important that this is a pathway to school. Not everyone lives across the street from the school so it does encompass the neighborhood to get the kids to school by the safest route."



Kent is pleased. She said, "I think they are awesome! It will be a great improvement for the school, I think."



The sidewalks are expected to be complete around the schools in time for an August 23rd start date.

Those extended into neighborhoods could be completed after that.

