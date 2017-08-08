Body Identified: Newton Co. Homicide Investigation

Sheriff Chris Jennings says the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Lanny Leon Holman of the Rocky, Oklahoma area. Authorities say he was listed as an escapee from a halfway house in Oklahoma. A warrant was issued for his arrest for escape in January. The autopsy is currently being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

------------------------

According to authorities, people picking up trash discovered the body. Sheriff Chris Jennings says injuries to the body look like the result of a homicide, not a traffic accident. He says evidence indicates the man was killed somewhere else, then the body was dumped in the ditch. Authorities are still working on a positive identification. But they say the victim is white and appears to be in his mid 50's. An autopsy is planned for Aug. 9.

----------------------

Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide. According to the press release the body of a male was found this morning. Deputies located the body in a ditch along Holly Road east of Highway NN. Authorities may have identified the victim but have not release that information. We have a crew heading to the area and will bring you more information as it becomes available.