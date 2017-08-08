Murder Charge Filed: Newton Co. Homicide Investigation

An arrest has been made in the homicide case of Lanny Holman. The Newton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant yesterday at 4126 Douglas Fir Road in Joplin. Authorities believe that's where the murder of Holman took place. The scene was processed yesterday and the search continues today (8-11-207). The Sheriff says sufficient probable cause was developed for deputies to arrest 44-year-old Christopher Michael Jones. Jones resides at that address. He was taken to the Newton County jail and charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $750,000. The investigation continues.

Authorities say an autopsy has been completed on Lanny Holman. According to the report, Holman died from injuries obtained in an apparent beating. According to the Sheriff, the autopsy "revealed that he suffered blunt force trauma to different parts of his body which led to his death."

Sheriff Chris Jennings says the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Lanny Leon Holman of the Rocky, Oklahoma area. Authorities say he was listed as an escapee from a halfway house in Oklahoma. A warrant was issued for his arrest for escape in January. The autopsy is currently being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

According to authorities, people picking up trash discovered the body. Sheriff Chris Jennings says injuries to the body look like the result of a homicide, not a traffic accident. He says evidence indicates the man was killed somewhere else, then the body was dumped in the ditch. Authorities are still working on a positive identification. But they say the victim is white and appears to be in his mid 50's. An autopsy is planned for Aug. 9.

Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide. According to the press release the body of a male was found this morning. Deputies located the body in a ditch along Holly Road east of Highway NN. Authorities may have identified the victim but have not release that information. We have a crew heading to the area and will bring you more information as it becomes available.