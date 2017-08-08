Prayers for Police

Quantcast

For many of us, we wake up, go to work, do our job, and go back home to our families, without worrying each day about our safety.
Two incidents in Missouri involving police officers are a reminder that they're never guaranteed to come home.
It started Sunday, an officer in Clinton, Missouri shot and killed in the line of duty, then, two men throwing explosives at Joplin officers.
It's a stark reminder of the dangers in law enforcement.
DuRall: "You know, when they go out to their job every morning, their families worry about them, they're not promised to come home at the end of their shift, we pray they do."
And praying is exactly what David DuRall and his group did.
They came together to lift up Joplin officers, the officers in Clinton, and those nationwide, and to express their gratitude.
DuRall: "I feel it's important everyday to appreciate them and to show them that we respect them and that we're behind them." 
And officers with the Joplin Police Department, are surprised at the rally.
Duncan: "It really kinda catches us by surprise sometimes, and we just really appreciate it, and we definitely don't take it for granted, so anytime something like this comes up, we're always happy to see it and very excited about it."
Captain Duncan says the support goes beyond the community and beyond the prayer vigil as the governor recently signed a bill that will implement the Blue Alert system.
Duncan: "Anytime we can expedite the process of sharing information with the public and the media as to suspect information on somebody that has hurt or killed an officer, it's a positive for us because those people need to be caught yet, the bigger the better."
The system is designed to act like an Amber Alert, displaying information on highway signs, lottery machines, and local television and radio stations.
Duncan: "So in this situation, when you can get that information out publicly, quickly, and more widespread, it will just increase the amount of tips we receive, the amount of calls we get that will allow us to locate the suspects and take them into custody safely."

