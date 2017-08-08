Prayers for Police

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Some residents in Neosho are still rebuilding after flood waters devastated parts of the community in April. The Riverside Neighborhood was one of the hardest hit. When we first visited Riverside Drive in Neosho, it was completely submerged, as well as the majority of the houses. Today, it's night and day different, but something, is missing. Wade: "It's definitely empty, it's a lot quieter, by 10:00 you don't hear much, before yo...More >>
Income is beginning to roll in -- and it's already got a specific place to go. Clarkson: "Where I'm putting it, it's going straight to our general fund reserves." Jamie Clarkson is the director of finance for the city -- and he says the reason the casino revenue is being stored -- Clarkson: "The state has put us under a property tax lid law, beginning with 2018, so going forward, we won't ever be able to raise property taxes above the consumer price index without havingMore >>
