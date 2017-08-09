Ride-Sharing Companies Will Soon Be Able to Operate Anywhere in Missouri

Jerry Dallies, the owner and operator of Joplin taxi service "Affordable TADS", has no fear for the potential increase in ride sharing companies.



"In order do it like this..you have to have social skills to talk to us because you gotta talk to a person..not an app" he says.

Dallies has operated his taxi service in Joplin for 11 years now, and built a loyal customer base.

He's not the only local company owner not scared.



"Competition is great we own 3 other small businesses. And competition..as long as it's on an even playing field..makes us all better" says Brad Baird, co-owner of AAA taxi.



But he has his hesitations about the playing field after the ride sharing bill takes place, due to past experiences with a person who was pretending to still be a driver with Uber, who he believed could have been anybody.



"I had a gentleman that brought a card in to me last week that said "need a ride to the airport? call don. Need a ride to the casino? call don" i reported that to the city, the city called him and don says "I'm an uber driver" so they say "okay!" he warns.



But after the bill is in effect..that one state rep says that will be a thing of the past



"For instance, Columbia might have had a different city ordinance that Joplin would have had and that can make it very onerous for companies to actually become successful if they have to adhere and abide by different rules and different ordinances. One thing that is a state wide structure, then I think that makes it easier for those ride share companies to exist, that way they don't have to follow different rules for different cities" says State Representative Charlie Davis.

So if you would rather make a phone call to catch a ride, or simply click on an app, soon the whole state can get a taxi in their personal style.