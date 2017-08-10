Local Veterans Give Input on Recent Tensions With North Korea

It was about as close to hell as you'll ever get" says veteran Curtis Lee Weber on parts of his experience during World War II.

With high tensions between North Korea and the United States, the veteran fears it will spark a war and cause history to repeat itself.

"My father in law was in World War I, I was in World War II, I ain't got any kids. But they'd be in the next one" he explains.

But another veteran has the attitude that we just need to do what it takes as long as it stays out of our country.

"I would rather fight it there than here. Because it don't tear up your country" says Harold Fritter, a Korean War veteran.

That might be a civil conversation between leaders.

"I'm hoping that china is going to speak to North Korea and simmer them down" says Fritter.

Or listening to our own

"We've got some pretty smart men up there, trump's putting them in. I think they know what they're doing. Whatever they say, I'm ready."

But both veterans are all too familiar with the sacrifices soldiers make when being involved in a war.

"Avoid it at all costs, avoid it! do anything to keep us going. Don't kill all the young men off again" says Weber.

"Well I hate to see all the young guys getting killed in them jungles you know, cause it's all our 18 to 20 year olds that's hit the worst" says Fritter.