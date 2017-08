A man is dead and a child is in the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. It happened on a county road west of Miami. Authorities say a 9-year-old child rode a bicycle out of a driveway and into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The collision threw 44-year-old Mark Birdsell of Miami off of his motorcycle. He wasn't wearing a helmet and died of his injuries. The child was flown to a Springfield Missouri hospital in critical condition.