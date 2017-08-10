Quantcast

Wyandotte Aims for 4th Straight Playoff Appearance - KOAM TV 7

Wyandotte Aims for 4th Straight Playoff Appearance

Updated:

The Wyandotte Bears have made the playoffs in three out of four seasons under head coach Brad Homer.

The Bears will be young in 2017, but they still have the same expectations. To not only make the playoffs, but host a playoff game for the fourth consecutive year.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.