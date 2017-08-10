Development in Parsons

By the end of July 2015, the city of Parsons, Kansas had issued out building permits for around 5 million dollars worth of construction. By the end of July 2016, the city had issued out building permits for more than 7 million dollars of new development.

"A spurt of energy has come through Parsons with development in many forms. And a wide variety of development has occurred, in that we are so thankful and proud of," said Parsons Planning & Zoning Administrator Martha Wilkerson

A large part of last year's 7 million in new Parsons projects is attributed to the major office upgrades at aerospace corporation Ducommun, and the office remodeling and new fuel island over at the Old Dominion Freight Line.

"So that really put a shot into Parsons that we're really thankful for," said Wilkerson.

But what about 2017? As of now, there's only been a bit under 1.5 million dollars in new building permits. In July alone, the city only issued 2 permits for a sign at the town's under construction Taco Bell, and a carport in a residential neighborhood.

Wilkerson says that while the last 2 years were big ones for Parsons, this one doesn't constitute a slump for the city. She says it's just a return to development at a pace a bit more common for a town of almost 11,000 people.

Construction permits in Parsons may have taken a dip in the first half of 2017, but Wilkerson says there are still things to come, this year and beyond.

"We expect some more development to occur later this year, or perhaps early spring of next year, that's going to continue this trend forward," said Wilkerson.