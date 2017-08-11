Quantcast

Rice Takes Over Miami Football

Updated:

Andrew Rice is entering his first year as the head coach of the Miami Wardogs.

For Rice, it's his first head coaching job after serving as an assistant in Bartlesville the last two years.

The Wardogs will have a young roster in 2017. They have just two seniors returning who were regular starters last season.

