Carthage Parking Fines

The next time you park longer than a few hours on the Historic Carthage Square, you'll pay more. The parking fine used to be $1. It's now $5 as a result of a new ordinance approved by city council members this week. Repeat offenders will be fined $25. The increase applies to the 2-hour parking areas and comes after some business owners complained that too many people were abusing the rules.

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan says, "This is the first step. We're hoping to take some proactive steps to make parking better up there and this seemed to be like the easiest, least controversial one and so here's where the council decided to start."

There are a number of lots within a block of the square that offer free parking. The new ordinance will be enforced daily.