Fort Scott Animal to Enforce Dog Registration Ordinance in September

Nicolette Carpenter has lived in Fort Scott her entire life and has been taking care of her 2 dogs for the past 7 years.

"Each have been picked up by the pound at least once or twice. Even whenever I go and get them at the pound, the dog catchers never said anything about needing to be registered with the city or anything like that. So it's weird to hear about it just now" she says.

The Fort Scott Animal Control is planning to enforce the town's dog registration rules more strictly, by stopping by homes that have evidence of dog ownership like a kennel or actual dog in the yard at the beginning of September.

Pet owners will then have 30 days to get their pet rabies vaccination and registered with the city.

Otherwise they could face a citation.

If the pound ever fills up..the people called to take the extra dogs..is the Lees Paws and Claws Shelter..who is at full capacity right now, plus a waiting list.

"Not registering animals is an extreme problem in the town. I'm not sure what the dog ownership rate is but i know our facility processes about 300 cats and dogs each year and most of those get adopted out locally" says the manager Kathy Dancer.

If a registered animal is lost, the process of getting the dog back to its owner can be much quicker

"A facility like ours, if we have a dog that comes in and it actually has a tag or a microchip, we can track down the owner which allows us to get the dog back to the owner in a matter of hours" says the manager.

The Fort Scott Police chief thinks the rabies shot and maximum fee of 5 dollars to register a pet isnt too much of a hassle.

"It's more than just love, you have to have that responsibility to care for the animal. So we want to keep folks accountable for dog bites and vicious dogs as well" says Chief Travis Shelton.

Whether you have a big dog..or small..registering your pup could have your furry family member back in your care sooner than later.

If you're interested in adopting a dog in Fort Scott you can visit https://www.facebook.com/leespawsandclawsanimalshelter/