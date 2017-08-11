Joplin Arts and Economic Study

Connect2Culture announces the results of a study showing the 2015 financial impact of Joplin's non-profit arts and culture organizations. The comprehensive impact study, called "Arts & Economic Prosperity 5" found those organizations generate $5.4 million dollars annually to the local economy and almost 200 jobs.
For more information on the study: http://connect2culture.com/aep5/
